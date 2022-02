FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead closed out Norwell, 70-57, to extend their winning streak to nine games on Friday night.

Fletcher Loyer scored a game high 36 points, with Kyron Kaopuiki and Grant Leeper also finished in double figures.

Norwell saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end on Friday.

Homestead begins sectional play against host Huntington North on Tuesday. Norwell hosts a sectional in Class 3A and plays Heritage on Tuesday.