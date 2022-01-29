GOTW extended interviews/highlights: Homestead bests Northrop in battle of IN all-star candidates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a battle of Indiana All-Star candidates, Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer finished four assists shy of a triple double while the Spartans pulled away from Northrop, 68-55.

Loyer, the Purdue recruit, finished with game-high 28 points while tallying 10 rebounds and six assists. Grant Leeper finished with 13 points while older brother Andrew finished with a dozen.

Northrop’s Jalen Jackson, a Illinois-Chicago recruit, was held to five points.

Homestead’s win on Friday keeps the Spartans alive in the SAC title race as the team is behind Snider on a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Homestead hosts New Haven on Wednesday, while Northrop hosts Marion on Saturday.