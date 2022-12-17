ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – West Noble snapped a 6-game losing skid to cross-county rival Central Noble in a 58-54 victory in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

Austin Cripe led the Chargers with 16 points, while Bradyn Barth also finished in double figures with 15.

After trailing at the half, 23-20, West Noble used a 24-point third quarter to take a 14-point lead into the final 8-minute period. The Chargers held off a late rally by Central Noble to remain undefeated on the season at 6-0.

West Noble hosts Prairie Heights on Dec. 22, while Central Noble looks to snap a 2-game losing skid against Bremen.