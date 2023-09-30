LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in four seasons, West Noble is taking home the NECC’s big school division title after winning an overtime thriller over Lakeland, 35-34, in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

In a back and forth battle, West Noble prevailed on a game-winning extra point by Nefty Silva in overtime.

Lakeland grabbed an early 7-0 lead on a 25-yard touchdown run by Sean Conley. The Lakers took that lead to the second quarter before Seth Pruitt capped off a 17-play drive with a short touchdown run.

Lakeland answered back with a 53-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Holbrook to Cole Frost. West Noble tied the game at 14 thanks to a scramble by Drew Yates.

After halftime, West Noble grabbed their first lead of the night after Pruitt scored his second touchdown of the night on fourth and goal. Lakeland responded with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Holbrook to Levi Cook to tie the game at 21.

West Noble regained the lead on the ensuing series thanks to a Yates 58 yard touchdown run. That score gave the Chargers a 28-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Lakeland tied the game again early in the fourth quarter thanks to a 7-yard touchdown run by Mickem. The Lakers had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Lakeland missed a game-winning kick at the end of regulation.

In the extra period, Lakeland struck first with a touchdown. However, a failed PAT opened the door for West Noble to win on their ensuing possession. Pruitt scored his third touchdown of the night on the first play of West Noble’s drive before Silva sealed the win with an extra point.

West Noble (7-0, 4-0) looks to remain undefeated next week at Churubusco while Lakeland (5-2, 1-2) hosts Fairfield next Friday.