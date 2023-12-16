FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Reigning SAC champion Wayne improved to 2-0 in conference play with 73-69 win at Carroll in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

The Generals marched to victory thanks to a balanced scoring effort. Junior HJ Dillard led Wayne with 17 points, while Division I prospect Chase Barnes finished second on the team with 16 points. Jevon Lewis Jr. added a double-double with 15 points and 12 assists, while Preston Comer rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Wayne took a 20-16 lead to the end of the first quarter. Jevon Lewis Jr. spearheaded a 14-2 run in the second quarter to help the Generals grab a double-digit lead.

Carroll charged back in the third quarter, with Jaxon Pardon and Cannen Houser scoring timely buckets to cut the deficit down to seven.

A pair of Jairyre Sampson 3-pointers brought Carroll within four points. The Chargers cut the deficit as close as two, however Wayne hit enough buckets down the stretch to pull away.

Wayne (4-2, 2-0) host Columbia City on Saturday, while Carroll (4-3, 1-1) looks to bounce back against Warsaw on Tuesday.