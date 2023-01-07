FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side bounced back from an 8-point halftime deficit to top Wayne, 81-73, in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

Trailing 40-32 after halftime, the Legends outscored the Generals, 49-33, in the second half to remain undefeated in SAC conference play.

Leading the Legends was senior Brashawn Bassett, who poured in a game-high 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc. Bassett was two 3-pointers away from tying the school record for most made three’s in a game. Tae Tae Johnson also poured in 21 points for North Side.

North Side improves to 8-4, including 3-0 in the SAC, while Wayne falls to 8-2 with a 2-1 conference record. The Legends host Canterbury on Tuesday while Wayne visits Indianpolis Tech on Saturday.