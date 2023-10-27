WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – After marching to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Class 6A state championship, Carroll went one-and-done this postseason in a 31-17 loss to Warsaw in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

Warsaw jumped out to an early lead after Fletcher Pohl picked off Carroll quarterback Jimmy Sullivan on the first play from scrimmage. Drew Sullivan cashed in on a 23-yard touchdown on the ensuing series to put Warsaw up 7-0.

After both teams traded field goals before halftime, Warsaw took full control in the second half thanks to the running game. The Tigers drove 77 yards on 19 plays, eating up the entire third quarter before Reed Zollinger scored on the first play of the fourth. Zollinger added another score to put Warsaw ahead 24-3.

Carroll found the end zone in the closing minutes on touchdown passes to Brady Rhoad and Jaidon Van Pelt, but it was too little, too late.

Zollinger led the way on ground for Warsaw, rushing for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. Drew Sullivan added 81 yards and a score, while Ethan Egolf rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown. As a team, Warsaw rushed for 298 yards in Friday’s win.

Carroll ends their season with a 7-3 record, while Warsaw will visit Penn next Friday in the sectional championship round.