FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second straight season, Carroll has earned a sectional champion after topping Warsaw, 34-17, on the Chargers’ home turf.

Carroll took an early 10-0 lead through the opening seconds of the second quarter thanks to a Jimmy Sullivan touchdown and Sebastian Lopez field goal.

Warsaw answered back with 10 straight points of their own on a German Flores-Ortega touchdown and Mason Smythe field goal. Carroll retook the lead just before the halftime buzzer thanks to a short field goal by Lopez.

Carroll took control of the game in the third quarter after Jorge Lopez jarred the ball loose from Warsaw’s offense. That takeaway resulted in a lengthy drive, which was capped off by a 5-yard run by Braden Steely. Carroll’s defense forced another fumble, which led to another Steely touchdown to ice the game.

Carroll will look to earn their first regional title in school history next Friday at Lafayette Jefferson.