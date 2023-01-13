WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan is one win away from bringing home an ACAC tournament title after storming past Southern Wells in a 67-25 win in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

Sophomore Trey Yoder led the Warriors with 17 points in the win, along with eight rebounds, three assists and a steal. Junior standout Braden Smith finished with eight points and a rebound, while Drew Fleek, Andrew Miller also dropped eight and seven points, respectively.

Woodlan now advances to Saturday’s ACAC Tournament title game, where the Warriors will face Adams Central for the second time this season. Woodlan won the regular season matchup, 55-43, in Monroe back on Dec. 16.

Tipoff between Woodlan and Adams Central is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday in Bluffton.