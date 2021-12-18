GOTW extended highlights/interviews: South Side remains undefeated in conference play with win at Northrop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side (3-3; 2-0), never trailed in a 72-64 road win at Northrop on Friday night in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

The Archers got off to a hot start and never looked back. Ashton Johnson scored 24 and Omarion Washington contributed 21.

The Archers played without Jaylen Lattimore, but others stepped up including Jayden Morris, 11, Derek Ruch, 8, and Jerry Thomas, 6. Ruch (Rue), Washington, and Johnson all had eight rebounds apiece.

Up next, South Side is back home on Tuesday night against South Bend Adams. Northrop is back in action against Lawrence North on on Saturday.