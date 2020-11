WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams remained undefeated with their win Friday night in a regional championship game at Southwood, 48-35.

The second quarter was a defining moment in this game. The Starfires outscored the Knights 33-21 in that quarter alone. James Arnold had six first-half touchdowns including five through the air on the way to the Starfire’s victory.

South Adams wins the program’s third regional title and will advance to semi-state next week at Lafayette Central Catholic.