GOTW extended highlights/interviews: South Adams tops Adams Central

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a game that could decide the ACAC title, the Starfire’s defense held strong in the second-half winning 29-9 over a cross-town rival.

Adams Central began the evening off strong with the first points of the game and had the lead with under two-minutes remaining before halftime.

However, South Adams defense wouldn’t allow a single-point after that second-quarter-score. Another interesting note is that South Adams offense racked up over 190 more yards on offense than Adams Central.

South Adams moves to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in the ACAC conference. Next up for the Starfires is an away game at Jay County.

Adams Central was originally scheduled to play Southern Wells, instead the Flying Jets will have a bye-week.