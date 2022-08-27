FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On an emotional night for the Carroll football program and community, the Chargers held on for a 28-21 win over Snider.

The win put Carroll in the driver’s seat for the SAC title, but the result came second on Friday as the community paid tribute to late student Owen Scheele, who died this past June from Leukemia.

Carroll got off to a hot start, scoring on their opening drive thanks to a 16-yard touchdown from Jimmy Sullivan to Camden Herschberger. Snider then scored 11 unanswered points off a field goal, safety and touchdown from Luke Haupert.

Just before the end of the first half, Sullivan connected with Hansen Haffner on a 38-yard touchdown to give Carroll a 14-11 lead at the half.

Snider tied the game up with a Nick Talamantes field goal in the third quarter, but the Panthers were unable to retake the lead.

Late in the third quarter, Luke Haupert threw an interception to Jorge Valdes to give Carroll great field position. The Chargers went in front for good at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Sullivan threw his third touchdown pass of the night to Jayden Hill. Braden Steely then added another score on a 40-yard touchdown run to make it a 28-14 game.

Snider cut the deficit in half on another Haupert QB sneak. The Panthers did have an opportunity to tie the game late, but the team went three-and-out deep in their own territory. Carroll milked enough of the remaining time to secure the win.

Carroll hosts North Side next Friday, while Snider returns to Spuller Stadium to host Concordia.