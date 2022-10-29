FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time this month, Snider dominated SAC foe Bishop Dwenger with a 41-6 win in the sectional semifinal round.

The Panthers raced out of the gates with a touchdown run by Uriah Buchanan on the game’s opening drive. In the second quarter, Snider’s Langston Leavell and Buchanan found the endzone to give the Panthers a 21-0 lead over Dwenger at halftime.

Coming out of the break, Bishop Dwenger’s Sam Campbell threw a pick-6 to Brandon Logan on the first drive of the third quarter to further extend Snider’s lead. Carter Minix scored Dwenger’s only points of the night on a touchdown run, but it was too little, too late for Dwenger to get back in the ballgame.

Snider hosts North Side next Friday in the Class 5A Sectional 12 title game.