FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Class 5A No. 1 Snider remains undefeated at 5-0 after topping 6A ninth-ranked Carroll, 27-24, in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

Snider’s win not only snaps a 3-game losing skid to Carroll, but also puts the Panthers in the driver’s seat to take home the SAC title.

Carroll marched downfield on their first drive, capping off a 7-play, 80-yard drive with a Jimmy Sullivan touchdown pass to Jaidon Vanpelt.

Snider answered back on the ensuing drive. Uriah Buchanan broke loose for a 59-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. Vanpelt hauled in his second touchdown of the day on the next drive to help Carroll retake the lead, 14-7.

With Carroll leading 14-10 just before halftime, Snider’s Brandon Logan snatched a pair of pick-6’s in the final two minutes to help the Panthers go in front, 24-14, at the break.

Carroll cut the deficit to three thanks to a Sullivan touchdown pass to Mason Baughman early in the third quarter. A Chargers field goal tied the game at 24-24 early in the fourth quarter.

Snider marched downfield with a 12-play, 75-yard drive to retake the lead. Chase Wennemar converted a 22-yard field goal to give Snider a 27-24 lead. Carroll was stuffed on fourth and short on their final possession of the game to seal a Snider win.

Snider (5-0) heads to Homestead next Friday, while Carroll (3-2) looks to bounce back against Wayne.