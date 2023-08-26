KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider is off to a 2-0 start after rolling past East Noble, 45-28, in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

The Panthers pounced on East Noble early, marching 99 yards with Uriah Buchanan capping off the first drive for Snider with a short touchdown run.

Snider doubled that lead after recovering an East Noble fumble. On fourth down, Ke’Ron Billingsley shed a few East Noble defenders to scoot in for a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

East Noble answered with a touchdown drive of their own, with Dylan Krehl crossing the goal line late in the first half. However, Billingsley hooked up with Austin Ganaway on a fade route to give Snider a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Snider continued to pile on the points in the second half, with a Levi Overholser pick-6 serving as the final nail in the coffin to East Noble.

Buchanan led the way on offense with 279 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Billingsley also tallied a passing and rushing touchdown in the win.

Snider kicks off SAC play at Concordia next Friday, while East Noble begins NE8 play against Huntington North.