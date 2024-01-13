FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trailing by eight points in the fourth quarter, Snider flipped the script by winning 60-52 over Homestead in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

The Panthers outscored Homestead, 24-10, in the final quarter to grab outright possession of first place in the SAC standings.

Jordyn Poole, a Purdue commit and candidate for Miss Basketball, led Snider with 24 points. Kyra Parker and Ciara Sims also scored 13 in Friday’s win.

Both Snider and Homestead sprinted 84-feet throughout the opening stretch of the game. Both sides were tied at 10 before Homestead took a 14-13 lead to the end of the first quarter.

Homestead locked down Snider in the second quarter, forcing several turnovers and key stops to take a 25-23 lead to halftime.

Snider answered back with a 7-0 run to open the third quarter. However, Homestead punched back with a run of their own to regain control of the game. The Spartans took a 42-36 lead to the end of the third quarter before taking an eight point lead in the early moments of the fourth.

Parker sparked an 8-1 Snider run, drilling timely buckets to tie the game at 44-44. Poole and Parker helped the Panthers go in front for good with less than four minutes to. Snider’s defense took over from there, with Homestead unable to generate good looks on offense in the final minutes.

Snider improves to 16-2 overall, including 7-0 in SAC play. The Panthers look to lock up the SAC title with a win over Concordia next Friday.

Homestead falls to 16-3 on the season, as well as 6-1 in conference play. They look to rebound with a pair of home games at Warsaw next Tuesday and at North Side next Friday.