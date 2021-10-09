GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Snider keeps SAC hopes alive with week 8 win over Bishop Dwenger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider was able to keep its conference championship hopes alive for another week after an impressive 11-point win over Bishop Dwenger, 33-22 on Friday night.

VIDEO: @SniderFB keeping its SAC Championship hopes alive with a HUGE week 8 win over Bishop Dwenger, 33-22. @SniderAthletics



Next week, Snider at Bishop Luers will decide the conference title. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iCgJJxUrgl — Colton Howard (@ColtonHowardTV) October 9, 2021

Snider jumped out to an early 10-point lead by the second quarter after a field goal from Nick Talamantes and a touchdown from Kamari Juarez. Bishop Dwenger closed the gap with a touchdown from KJ Tippmann, which made it a 10-7 Snider advantage.

The Panthers controlled the rest of the first half, Talamantes was successful on a 46-yard field goal to give Snider a 6-point lead into the break.

Out of Halftime, Snider’s Juarez scored another touchdown, his second of the game, to extend the lead to 20-7 and Tyrese Brown added two touchdowns as well. Bishop Dwenger would narrow the gap but fell short as the game came to a close, 33-22.

Up next, the SAC Championship will be decided next week as Snider travels to Bishop Luers for your Highlight Zone Game of the Week. Meanwhile, Bishop Dwenger will wrap up the regular season at Northrop.