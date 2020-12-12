GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Snider gets first SAC win of the year over Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It would be redemption, rather than repeat, for Snider this time around. The Panthers pick up a huge win over SAC foe Wayne on Friday night, 80-65.

This game was neck and neck through the first two quarters with Snider leading by a point at halftime. Snider’s halftime adjustments proved to be the difference, the Panthers outscored the Generals by 14-points.

Karson Jenkins had the game-high tonight with 32 points for Snider.

Next up, Snider is off until next Friday when they host SAC opponent, North Side. Wayne is back in action tomorrow against #10 in 4A Westfield.