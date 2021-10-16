GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Snider clinches share of SAC title with road-win over unbeaten Bishop Luers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 5A no. 4 Snider bested 2A no. 1 Bishop Luers 27-15 securing a slice of the SAC Championship in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week”.

In enemy territory on a rainy final night of the regular season, Snider established dominance in the run game early scoring two touchdowns on the ground by the end of the first half. Bishop Luers would make a rally out of the break, closing the score to a touchdown, but the Panthers pulled away and did their part to clinch a share of the three-way tie for the conference title.

Up next, 5A has a bye, so Snider is off until October 29th when they open sectional play against Northrop. Meanwhile, Luers opens 2A sectional play next week at home against NECC Big Divison Champs Fairfield.