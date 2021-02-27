GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Snider caps off regular season with win over Marion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the final game of the regular season, Snider and Marion put on a show in-front of the limited fans in attendance. The Panther out-shot the Giants by a basket to pick up the home win, 98-96.

Jalen Blackmon led Marion in scoring with a career-high 52-point performance.

Snider’s Jade Moore set a single game school record with nine made three-pointers. He finished with a team-high 33-points.

Up next, Snider will get Dekalb at the East Noble sectional on Tuesday. Marion will get to host their section, The Giants face Lafayette Jefferson on Tuesday as well.