FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Shields Field, Bishop Dwenger’s defense held on and the Saints offense stepped up to win the program’s 27th sectional championship on Friday.

Down by three at halftime, Brenden Lytle rushed for two-touchdowns in the second-half and Devon Tippmann sealed the game with an interception on the potential game-tying drive.

Kicker Joe Bulanda added six points off of two-made field goals.

Up next, the Saints head down to Zionsville for a regional championship next Friday.