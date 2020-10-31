GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Ormsby’s three-touchdowns in the sectional semifinal enough for win over Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead held Snider scoreless after the first quarter to come back and win, 28-10, to advance to the sectional championship next weekend.

Snider came out of the gates hot with a 93-yard kickoff return by Tavarious Easley-Jones but after that, the Panthers only other points came from the foot of Trent Rider.

For Homestead, Evan Ormsby delivered. The quarterback threw for 239 yards including three-touchdowns. On top of that, Nate Anderson caught 113-yards of that through the air. On defense, Luke Palmer led the Spartans with five-tackles.

Homestead will advance to the Sectional Championship next friday against Warsaw.