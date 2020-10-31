GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Ormsby’s three-touchdowns in the sectional semifinal enough for win over Snider

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead held Snider scoreless after the first quarter to come back and win, 28-10, to advance to the sectional championship next weekend.

Snider came out of the gates hot with a 93-yard kickoff return by Tavarious Easley-Jones but after that, the Panthers only other points came from the foot of Trent Rider.

For Homestead, Evan Ormsby delivered. The quarterback threw for 239 yards including three-touchdowns. On top of that, Nate Anderson caught 113-yards of that through the air. On defense, Luke Palmer led the Spartans with five-tackles.

Homestead will advance to the Sectional Championship next friday against Warsaw.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss