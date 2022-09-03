LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 2014, Norwell topped Leo in dominant fashion after a 27-0 win at the Lion’s Den on Friday.

Norwell was led by senior running back and linebacker Luke Graft, who rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the win. Graft also snatched an impressive interception on a tip drill in the second half to preserve the shut out.

Lleyton Bailey and Drew Graft also found the end zone during the win on Friday.

Norwell looks to build on Friday’s win when they head to Bellmont in week four.