COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell pulled off one of the biggest wins of the high school basketball season, handing No. 1 Columbia City their first loss of the year in a 45-44 win.

Dekota Hubble sank a pair of free throws with 9.3 seconds left to put Norwell in front for good. Makenzie Fuess led the Knights with 18 points, while Indiana Junior All-Star Kennedy Fuelling added 14.

Molly Baker led Columbia City with 15 points, while Butler commit Addi Baxter added 13.

Norwell held a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Columbia City answered back with a 11-6 stretch to tie the game at 19-19. However, Vanessa Rosswurm drilled a 3-pointer towards the final minute to put Norwell in front at halftime.

Columbia City punched back, outscoring Norwell 11-6 in the third quarter to take a 30-28 lead. Baxter and Anisa Tonkel made timely buckets to put the Eagles in front heading into the final stretch.

Norwell responded by outpacing Columbia City, 17-14, in the final quarter. Columbia City couldn’t extend their lead further than seven points before Norwell overcame the deficit.

Norwell (9-2, 2-0) looks to keep rolling next Tuesday against Woodlan. Meanwhile, Columbia City (9-1, 1-1) looks to bounce back at Warsaw that same night.