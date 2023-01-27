FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 1986, Northrop is bringing home an SAC title after topping Homestead, 52-49, in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

Trailing 16-11 at the end of the first quarter, Northrop rallied to tie the game at 27-27 entering halftime. Both the Bruins and Homestead exchanged blows in the second half, but Lexi Castator sealed a win for Northrop after blocking a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Brooklyn McLemore led Northrop with 21 points, including a perfect 11-of-11 at the free throw line. Saniya Jackson added 12 points to round out the double-digit scorers.

Northrop sweeps the SAC conference slate and finishes the regular season with an 18-3 record. The Bruins open sectional play against Carroll on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Class 4A Sectional 5 at DeKalb.

Homestead wraps up regular season play with a 16-4 record. The Spartans clash against Columbia City to open postseason play in Class 4A Sectional 6 at Huntington North.