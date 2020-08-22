GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Northrop takes down Homestead for the first time in 17-meetings between the schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last fall at Homestead the Spartans heard the ring of the victory bell, for the first-time Homestead won the SAC crown. Meanwhile, Northrop proved its on the up-and-up, The Bruins had its best season in thirteen years.

Opening night was truly a tale of two-halves. In the first half, Homestead making its run game known. The Spartan’s Braeden Hardwick had two first-half touchdowns and Homestead’s QB Evan Ormsby rushed one in as well. Northrop went into halftime trailing, but still alive thanks to Damarius Cowen’s two-touchdown first-half.

Northrop holds homestead scoreless in the second-half.

The first three scores by halftime is all Northrop allowed Homestead to score. Cowen added two more touchdowns finishing the night with four total and 276-yards rushing.

Northrop hosts South Side next week and Homestead travels to Concordia for week two.