FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second straight year, Snider and North Side’s matchup was decided by only two points. Once again, Snider came out on top in a 20-18 win at Spuller Stadium on Friday.

Langston Leavell scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Panthers to take a 20-6 lead. North Side then answered with 12 unanswered points thanks to touchdowns from Tae Tae Johnson and Jaylen Ellis.

Snider’s defense then put the clamps down the rest of the way, shutting out the Legends after the first drive of the second half to secure the win.

Snider heads to Carroll on Aug. 26, while North Side hosts Dwenger.