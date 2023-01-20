FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead remains undefeated in SAC play and has sole possession of first place in the conference after a 53-46 win over North Side in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

Trailing 26-23 at halftime, Homestead outscored the Legends, 27-23, in the final 16 minutes to come away with the win. Kyron Kaopuiki hit a triple midway in the third quarter to put Homestead in front for the first time all night. The senior sharpshooter finished with a team-high 17 points.

Junior forward Tucker Day also finished in double figures with 13, while Alex Graber scored 11 points.

Leading 43-42 in the final minutes, Homestead held firm on defense to shut the door on North Side the rest of the way.

Homestead improves to 14-3 overall, including a 5-0 record in SAC play. The Spartans visit Lawrence North Saturday, followed by a game at Northrop next Friday.

North Side falls to 10-5, including a 4-1 SAC record. The Legends host Leo on Monday.