LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven escaped Leo with a 42-41 overtime thriller in what could be the game of the year in northeast Indiana.

The Bulldogs raced out to an early 20-0 lead thanks to a pair of Mylan Graham touchdowns that sandwiched an Ajani Washington score. Leo cracked the scoreboard on a kickoff return touchdown by Ohio University commit Kaden Hurst, but the Lions trailed 20-7 at halftime.

Leo inched closer thanks to another Hurst touchdown in the third quarter, but a costly interception by Kylar Decker led to a pick-6 for junior defensive back Aaron Hoffer. Leo responded with a 33-yard Brett Fuller touchdown, but New Haven answered the bell again on a touchdown drive capped off by a Donovan Williams quarterback keeper.

Trailing 35-21 entering the fourth quarter, Leo pulled off back-to-back scoring drives to force overtime. Brock Schott scampered in on a hook-and-ladder play, followed by a touchdown catch by Landin Hoeppner to tie the game at 35-35. Leo did have a chance to win the game in regulation after New Haven’s Williams threw an interception, but the Lions couldn’t capitalize.

In overtime, Graham hauled in his third touchdown of the night to give New Haven a 42-35 lead. Leo answered with a touchdown plunge by Anthony Nicklow. However, the Lions missed a game-tying extra point that would’ve forced a second overtime.

New Haven (4-0) is off to their best start since the 2017 season. The Bulldogs continue Northeast 8 play against Norwell next Friday, while Leo (2-2) looks to bounce back at East Noble.