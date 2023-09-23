NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven grinded out a 21-7 win over reigning NE8 champion Columbia City to remain undefeated and take full control of the conference title chase.

In a battle between two of the highest-scoring offenses in Class 4A, Friday’s matchup was a defensive struggle. After a scoreless first quarter, New Haven cracked the scoreboard first on a Tre Bates touchdown run from nine yards out.

Columbia City answered back with a touchdown drive of their own. Stratton Fuller snatched a 1-handed touchdown catch to pull the Eagles ahead, 7-6, by halftime.

Neither side cracked the scoreboard in the third quarter, but New Haven shined in the final 12 minutes by playing complementary football. The Bulldogs jumped ahead on a short touchdown toss by Donovan Williams to Ajani Washington. On the ensuing series Washington gloved a tip-drill interception to stall Columbia City’s offense. After another New Haven defensive stand, Bates broke Columbia City’s back with a 60-yard touchdown run in the final minutes.

New Haven looks to remain undefeated next Friday at Bellmont, while Columbia City hosts East Noble in week seven.