GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Luers bests Dwenger for the first time since 2015 in the Battle of the Bishops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 2015, Bishop Luers was able to best Bishop Dwenger in the Battle of the Bishops with a 41-38 win on Friday night.

This week’s Game of the Week was an instant classic. Bishop Luers scored first to open up the game, but the Saints quickly responded with a scoop and score fumble recovery to tie things up. From there, these two teams continued to trade scores the remainder of the game. The Knights led by three with 3.6 seconds left to go in the game. The Saints attempted a field goal to send the game into overtime but it fell short as time expired.

Up next, Bishop Luers will host South Side next week and Bishop Dwenger is at Snider.