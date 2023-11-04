LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in 12 years, Leo (10-2) is hoisting a sectional trophy. The Lions rolled past Bishop Dwenger (6-6), 31-13, on their home field in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

After forcing a turnover on downs on Bishop Dwenger’s first possession, Leo marched downfield and scored on a Dearious Carter touchdown run.

The Saints answered back with a Toby Tippmann touchdown run early in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7. Leo responded with a touchdown drive of their own, punctuated by Carter’s second score of the night.

Bishop Dwenger had a chance to tie the game before halftime, but Landon Hoeppner picked off Ethan Springer and ran back what appeared to be a pick-6. A penalty waved off the touchdown, but Leo would hold onto a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Leo dealt another blow out of the break, with Kylar Decker connecting with Kellan Hulburt for a 23-yard touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter. Riley Stewart connected on a 28-yard field goal to pad onto Leo’s lead, 24-7.

With Bishop Dwenger’s hopes fading, the Saints found divine intervention on a tip drill late in third quarter. Ethan Springer’s pass fluttered into the air before Carter Minix snatched it and raced 63 yards for a touchdown to make it a 24-13 game.

Leo shut the door for good thanks to Ohio University commit Kaden Hurst. The 2-way player shed three players en route to a 78 yard touchdown to make it a 31-13 Leo lead. On the ensuing series, Hurst picked off Springer to hammer down the nail in the coffin against Bishop Dwenger.

The Lions look to keep their season rolling in the regional round against Mississinewa next Friday.