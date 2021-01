LEO, Ind. (WANE) – The Lions boys basketball team moved to 10-0 overall and 2-0 in the NE8 after Leo defeated conference foe New Haven on Friday night, 68-52.

DJ Allen finished with a team-high 18 points, Blake Davison added 17 points and Zack Troyer tallied 16 points.

Up next, Leo will travel to East Noble next Saturday and New Haven will host Carroll tomorrow.