GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Leo inches closer to NE8 title with win over Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Leo will now at least get a share of the NE8 title with the Lions 21-7 win over Columbia City on Friday night.

Big performers on the night include Leo’s Ethan Crawford, Jackson Barbour and Rylan Crawford. Ethan Crawford ran for 107 yards and a touchdown, Jackson Barbour scored one passing-touchdown and rushed for one as well and Rylan Crawford finished the night with two interceptions, one touchdown and a forced fumble.

Up next, Leo will close out the season at home against Dekalb and Columbia City will travel to Norwell.  

