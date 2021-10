KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Trailing by three points with under two minutes left in the game, 2A no. 2 Leo successfully completed a game-winning drive with seconds to spare to secure a 32-29 win over East Noble in the first round of sectionals.

Leo moves to 10-0 and will host DeKalb next Friday in a 4A sectional semifinal.

East Noble ends the season with a 6-3 record.