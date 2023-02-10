OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – For the second straight year, and third time in four years, Norwell clinched a Northeast 8 boys basketball title after the Knights topped Huntington North in a 57-32 win.

Luke McBride, who became the NE8’s all-time leading scorer on Friday, led Norwell with 15 points on Friday. Lleyton Bailey added a dozen while Jake Parker scored 11.

With Friday’s win, Norwell completes a perfect 7-0 record in NE8 play. The Knights continue their season at Jay County on Feb. 17, while Huntington North hosts South Side on Feb. 11.