HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead girls basketball is moving onto the sectional championship once again after a dominating 73-32 win over Wayne in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

After exchanging early buckets with Wayne, Homestead used a 15-0 run to take control of the game midway through the first quarter. The Spartans held onto a 42-16 lead by the halftime break and never took their foot off the gas.

Homestead enjoyed a balanced scoring effort in Friday’s win. Freshman Gabby Helsom led the Spartans with 15 points. Meanwhile, Molly Stock added 14 and Myah Epps finished with 12.

The Spartans square off against host Huntington North on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a sectional championship on the line.