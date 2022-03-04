HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead used a quick start to vault over New Haven, 81-53, in the Sectional 6 semifinal on Friday.

Four Spartans scored in double figures. Indiana Mr. Basketball candidate Fletcher Loyer dropped 26 for the second consecutive game, while Grady Swing added 13. The Leeper brothers, Andrew and Grant, each scored 12.

Homestead also limited New Haven’s dynamic playmaker Jakar Williams to five points.

Homestead will face SAC foe South Side in the sectional championship on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.