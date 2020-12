FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead picked up a win on the road against SAC opponent Bishop Luers on Friday night to remain undefeated, 94-56.

Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer led the game with 30-points, teammate Luke Goode added 19-points. Defense set the tone especially in the first-half, the Spartans led 46-16 at halftime.

Up next, Homestead will play South Bend St. Joseph in the “Champions of Character Classic” Saturday at Grace College. Luers will host Cathedral on December 28th.