GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Homestead outscores Carroll 70-41

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headed into week seven, Homestead controlled it’s own fate for the SAC crown. The Spartans got one step closer to the title with a statement win over SAC rival Carroll, 70-41.

Homestead broke or tied many offensive records including; total yards for a game (765 yards), yards passing (436 yards), passing touchdowns, most touchdowns in a game (8 touchdowns), yards receiving in a game (230 yards) and yards rushing in a game (287 yards).

Up next Homestead will continue on its SAC title hunt with a game at Wayne and Carroll will host Concordia next Friday.