GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Homestead keeps SAC Victory Bell hopes alive with win over Bishop Dwenger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week”, Homestead was able to keep hope alive for the SAC’s Victory Bell after a 37-21 win over conference opponent Bishop Dwenger on the road.

The Spartans’ offense showed it could put up points in a big way by scoring at least a touchdown in every quarter in tonight’s win. Quarterback Peyton Slaven racked up 211 yards passing and 65 yards rushing along with three touchdowns. His favorite target in the win, Wide Receiver Nate Anderson added 114 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Up next, Homestead will host Snider for week five and Bishop Dwenger is at home against Carroll.