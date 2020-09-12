GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Homestead edges Dwenger in triple OT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In terms of SAC standings, Homestead needed a win to keep its SAC title hopes alive and the Spartans did just that, after three-overtimes.

In a tale of two-halves, Defense on both sides played a big role through the first and second quarter. Homestead’s offense striking first in the second half, but from that moment on it was a slug-fest for both teams.

Both Homestead and Dwenger continued scoring on each other in the overtime periods. In the third-overtime. After scoring the tying touchdown, Dwenger decided to attempt the two-point conversion. Lytle on the sneak, he was stopped by a plethora of Spartans on the line of scrimmage and Homestead held down home field with a 35-34 win over Dwenger.