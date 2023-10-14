FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time this season, Homestead played spoiler in a matchup of major consequences to the SAC. The Spartans won a 10-7 rock fight over Bishop Luers, denying the Knights an outright conference championship.

Bishop Luers grabbed an early lead thanks to a muffed Homestead punt. Kohen McKenzie connected with Isaac Zay for a touchdown, giving Luers an early 7-0 lead.

Homestead answered back with their only touchdown scoring drive, which was capped off by a Michael White quarterback sneak. White’s touchdown tied the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter.

Bishop Luers and Homestead remained tied until late in the third quarter when Henry Knipscheer connected on a 26-yard field goal. Wyatt Little recovered a fumble near the goal line on the previous drive to keep Bishop Luers out of the endzone.

Despite having chances to put the game away, Bishop Luers came away with a pair of takeaways in the fourth quarter. With less than two minutes to go, Bishop Luers marched deep into Homestead territory with a chance to complete a comeback win. Cruz Pursley snached an interception in the final moments, nearly completing a pick-6 to seal a Homestead win.

Homestead (5-4, 5-2) opens postseason play against Fishers on Friday, Oct. 27. Bishop Luers (6-3, 6-1) kicks off sectional play against Churubusco next Friday.