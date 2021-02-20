GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Homestead crowned SAC champs in the regular season finale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead boys basketball team was crowned SAC champions after defeating Carroll in the Spartans’ regular season finale, 55-50, on Friday.

Homestead finished the regular season undefeated with a perfect 22-0 record. Spartans Junior Fletcher Loyer finished with the game-high 23-points. Luke Goode added a double-double with 20-points and 11-rebounds.

Up next, Carroll will finish the regular season on Saturday against Indianapolis North Central. Homestead will begin prep for the State Tournament.

