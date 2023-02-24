OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in 13 tries, Norwell boys basketball is victorious over Homestead after winning a 48-46 thriller in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week!

Luke McBride led the Knights with a game-high 24 points, including game-winning free throws with less than a second to go. In the process, McBride surpassed Darin Archbold to become Norwell’s all-time leading scorer, regardless of gender.

Will Jamison led Homestead with 23 points, while Jake Sermersheim added 10.

Norwell opens postseason play against Northwestern in the 3A Peru sectional on Wednesday, while Homestead takes on Huntington North in the 4A Columbia City sectional on Tuesday.