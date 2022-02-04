GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Homestead advances to sectional final

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – In a rematch of last year’s Sectional 6 semifinal, Homestead advanced to the championship round with a 62-51 win over Columbia City.

The Spartans dominated the first quarter, leading 19-9 after the first eight minutes. An early second quarter run by Columbia City cut the lead to three, 21-18. Yet Homestead answered back to take a 34-26 lead into the half.

Columbia City refused to go away. The Eagles opened the third quarter on a 17-10 run to cut the deficit to one point.

Homestead never relinquished the lead as McDonald’s All-American Ayanna Patterson and junior guard Ali Stephens helped the Spartans pull away in the fourth quarter.

Patterson finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in the win over Columbia City.

For the second straight year, SAC rivals Homestead and South Side will collide with the Sectional 6 title on the line.