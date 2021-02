COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead girls basketball team will advance to the Sectional Championship game after defeating Columbia City in the semi-final, 45-33, on Friday.

The Lady Spartans were led by Sophomore Molly Stock. (12-points) Sophomore classmate Alison Stephens and Junior Ayanna Patterson added 11-points.

Up next, Homestead will face South Side in the Sectional Championship game on Saturday night at Columbia City.