BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Battling back from a 17 point deficit in the fourth quarter, Eastside’s comeback fell short and the Blazer’s season ended with a 17-14 loss to Andrean.

Senior Quarterback Laban Davis finished 13-20, throwing for 138 yards and a touchdown and Senior Wide Receiver Dylan Bredameyer hauled in six receptions for 66 yards.

Eastside finishes the season with a record of 13-1, which was a Blazer best as a team , and earned the program’s first-ever regional crown.