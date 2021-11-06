GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Eastside leaves Luers 12-0 and 2A Sectional Champions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the road, 2A no. 4 Eastside kept the ball out of hands of the Knights’ offense and proved to be the difference-maker as the Blazers left Luersfield 12-0 on the year and 2A Sectional Champions with a 21-16 win.

Eastside played keep away from Bishop Luers’ high-powered offense, limiting the Knights to just under 15 minutes of possession for the entire game. Blazers’ Quarterback Laban Davis led the way with 177 yards rushing and two-touchdowns. Junior Running Back Dax Holman added a touchdown and 90 yards on the ground.

Up next, Eastside will play for a regional championship next Friday at home against Eastbrook.

Bishop Luers finishes the season with a 10-2 record.

